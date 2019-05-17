Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jainullabdin Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Jainullabdin Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Bay Region.
Locations
Bay Pediatric Clinic2110 16th St, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 892-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Bay Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Syed has treated, myself, my father, and Grandfather over the years for similar conditions, I have 100% confidence in his ability. It is easy to see he has a genuine care for the well-being of his patients.
About Dr. Jainullabdin Syed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1285681395
Education & Certifications
- KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.