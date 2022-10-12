Dr. Jain Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jain Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jain Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Health Plastic Surgery150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 436-1379
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am very grateful for Dr Joseph and the care team at SMG. They supported me through my breast cancer treatment plan. I underwent a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction within 4.5 months of each procedure. Dr Joseph was accessible and available before, during and after the procedures. He did a great job educating me on the procedures (which can be very overwhelming) and advising me well upon hearing my personal beliefs and choices. With a diagnosis like breast cancer you seek the best resources and I certainly received that with the care and quality from Dr Joseph and his team!
About Dr. Jain Joseph, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1265745111
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
