Dr. Jain Joseph, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jain Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their residency with Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Dr. Joseph works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Health Plastic Surgery
    150 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 436-1379

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Hidradenitis
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Abnormality Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2022
    I am very grateful for Dr Joseph and the care team at SMG. They supported me through my breast cancer treatment plan. I underwent a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction within 4.5 months of each procedure. Dr Joseph was accessible and available before, during and after the procedures. He did a great job educating me on the procedures (which can be very overwhelming) and advising me well upon hearing my personal beliefs and choices. With a diagnosis like breast cancer you seek the best resources and I certainly received that with the care and quality from Dr Joseph and his team!
    Aparna Mekala — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jain Joseph, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1265745111
    Education & Certifications

    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jain Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at Summit Health in Florham Park, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

