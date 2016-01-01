Dr. Chauhan-James accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaimini Chauhan-James, MD
Dr. Jaimini Chauhan-James, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Helix View Healthcare Center1201 S Orange Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (800) 442-8938
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Chauhan-James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chauhan-James. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan-James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan-James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan-James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.