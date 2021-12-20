Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Baycare Medical Group Nephrology-suncoast620 10th St N Ste 3D, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 824-7146
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Shah about 10 or more years ago. I was in St Anthony's for back pain and I knew it was recurrent kidney stones. I had a feeling that I was one of his first patients and he told me so about a year later. He has a great bedside manner and when I told him so he seemed a little embarrassed. Anyway, he listened to me carefully and when I told him my history with stones he said most patients know what their problem is and he was not going to order a slew of tests, just a CT and it was done the same day. When the results were in he came back and confirmed the stones. I have had procedures throughout the years some not invasive, some invasive. All I know is my kidney pain was gone. I would recommend Dr. Shah for any urinary problems.
About Dr. Jaimin Shah, MD
- Urology
- English, Gujarati
- 1114161320
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Circumcision and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.