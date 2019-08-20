Overview

Dr. Jaimin Patel, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Urology in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in Murrells Inlet, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.