Dr. Jaimie Shores, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Shores works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.