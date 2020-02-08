Dr. Jaimie Shores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimie Shores, MD
Dr. Jaimie Shores, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0886Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Shores is a top notch surgeon. I have never had such little pain after a procedure. He takes his time with patients and explains things well. His work is appreciated. I would highly recommend him for his surgical skill, bedside manners, and approachability.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1972705663
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Shores has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shores has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shores on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.