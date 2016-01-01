Dr. Jaimie Fager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimie Fager, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaimie Fager, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Fager works at
Locations
Ku Wichita Center for Clinical Research1010 N Kansas St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 962-3070
Integrity Medicine715 Medical Center Dr Ste 200, Newton, KS 67114 Directions (316) 283-6655Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaimie Fager, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427542216
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita Family Medicine Residency Program at Wesley Medical Center
- University of Kansas School of Medicine - Wichita
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fager works at
