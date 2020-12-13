Overview

Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Derosa works at DeRosa Facial Plastic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.