Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Derosa works at DeRosa Facial Plastic Surgery in Boston, MA with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DeRosa Facial Plastic Surgery
    91 Newbury St # 300, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 262-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    DeRosa Clinic Plastic Surgery
    900 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 335-5795
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aging Face
Broken Nose
Facial Irregularities
Aging Face
Broken Nose
Facial Irregularities

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Care Credit

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 13, 2020
    Dr. DeRosa did a rhinoplasty on me, a woman of 62, to address a bulbous tip that angled down. She did a spectacular job. She is also one of the warmest most personable surgeons one could want. She explained the procedure and did excellent follow up in her comprehensive, modern office/facility on Newbury Street in Boston. Her whole staff, including the anesthesiologist was informative and supportive. I highly recommend her perfectionist skills at plastic surgery.
    JM, Boston — Dec 13, 2020
    About Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1023057031
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Boston Med Center Boston University
    • Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

