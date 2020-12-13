Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Derosa works at
Locations
-
1
DeRosa Facial Plastic Surgery91 Newbury St # 300, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 262-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
DeRosa Clinic Plastic Surgery900 Village Square Xing, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 335-5795Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derosa?
Dr. DeRosa did a rhinoplasty on me, a woman of 62, to address a bulbous tip that angled down. She did a spectacular job. She is also one of the warmest most personable surgeons one could want. She explained the procedure and did excellent follow up in her comprehensive, modern office/facility on Newbury Street in Boston. Her whole staff, including the anesthesiologist was informative and supportive. I highly recommend her perfectionist skills at plastic surgery.
About Dr. Jaimie Derosa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1023057031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Boston Med Center Boston University
- Univ At Buffalo Sch Of Med and Biomedical Sci SUNY
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derosa accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derosa works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Derosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.