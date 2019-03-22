Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Locations
Port Charlotte office2495 Caring Way Ste C, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 274-4168
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr . Dulaney has reversed my diabetes of 20 years. With educational classes on nutrition and cooking. As well as compassionate guidance lowering my use of insulin to none. The only way I can thank her is to take care of myself. I do spread the knowledge of a Plant based wholefood life everyday. Thank you , Laura Ryder
About Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1770571242
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- University Of Pittsburgh
- University Of Pittsburgh
- West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulaney.
