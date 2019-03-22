See All Cardiologists in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.

Dr. Dulaney works at HCA Florida Sebring Heart Center in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Port Charlotte office
    2495 Caring Way Ste C, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 (941) 274-4168

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Chest Pain Evaluation

Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 22, 2019
    Dr . Dulaney has reversed my diabetes of 20 years. With educational classes on nutrition and cooking. As well as compassionate guidance lowering my use of insulin to none. The only way I can thank her is to take care of myself. I do spread the knowledge of a Plant based wholefood life everyday. Thank you , Laura Ryder
    Laura Ryder in Cape Coral , FL — Mar 22, 2019
    About Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770571242
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University|West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaimela Dulaney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dulaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Dulaney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dulaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Dulaney works at HCA Florida Sebring Heart Center in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dulaney's profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dulaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dulaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dulaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dulaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

