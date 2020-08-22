Overview

Dr. Jaime Vivas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MEDICAL SCIENCES CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Francis - Emory Healthcare, Upson Regional Medical Center and Warm Springs Medical Center.



Dr. Vivas works at Gerald G. Adams D.m.d. in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.