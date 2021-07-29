Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Cardiologists
- TX
- McAllen
- Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD
Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They graduated from Universidad de Monterrey, Doctorate of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rio Grande Cardiovascular and Structural Heart100 E Ridge Rd Ste A, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 396-8933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Aortic Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Aortic Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmias
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Atrial Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Atrial Flutter
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Imaging
- View other providers who treat Cardiomegaly
- View other providers who treat Cardiomyopathy
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Congenital Heart Defects
- View other providers who treat Congestive Heart Failure
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angiogram
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
- View other providers who treat Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Regurgitation
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Nuclear Stress Testing
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pericarditis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Tilt Table Testing
- View other providers who treat Treadmill Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adult Congenital Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm of Heart
- View other providers who treat Angina
- View other providers who treat Ankle Disorders
- View other providers who treat Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Aortic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Aortic Dissection
- View other providers who treat Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis of Aorta
- View other providers who treat Atrial Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cardiac Tamponade
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
- View other providers who treat Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
- View other providers who treat Decortication and Pleurectomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
- View other providers who treat Embolism
- View other providers who treat Empyema
- View other providers who treat Endocarditis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Heart Block
- View other providers who treat Heart Mass
- View other providers who treat Heart Murmur
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impella Device
- View other providers who treat Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Lobectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Lung Abscess
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Mitral Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Open Heart Surgery
- View other providers who treat Open Thymectomy
- View other providers who treat Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Patent Ductus Arteriosus
- View other providers who treat Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Dissection
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Bypass
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Artery Catheterization
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Edema
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Pyloromyotomy
- View other providers who treat Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Septal Defect
- View other providers who treat Sick Sinus Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Spider Veins
- View other providers who treat Spinal Nerve Block
- View other providers who treat Supraventricular Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
- View other providers who treat Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Thrombolysis
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Disease
- View other providers who treat Tricuspid Valve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
- View other providers who treat Vascular Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Ventricular Fibrillation
- View other providers who treat Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Villarreal?
Dr. Villarreal is the most caring surgeon i know. He takes time to explain the surgery in detail, ask if you have questions, even takes time to call your family member and explain what is going to be done. His assistant is always caring and help full.
About Dr. Jaime Villarreal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1396766838
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine - Cardiothoracic Surgery|The Methodist Hospital, General Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine - Thoracic Surgery|Baylor College of Medicine, Surgery, Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, and Cardiothoracic Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine - General Surgery|Hospital San Jose de Monterrey, Surgical
- Universidad de Monterrey, Doctorate of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Villarreal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Villarreal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Villarreal works at
Dr. Villarreal has seen patients for Aortic Valve Surgery, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Villarreal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Villarreal speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Villarreal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.