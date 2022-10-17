Overview

Dr. Jaime Vasquez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from PONTIFICAL CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Vasquez works at Center For Reproductive Health in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.