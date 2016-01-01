Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanourny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD is a dermatologist in Gastonia, NC. She currently practices at Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Vanourny is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology 937 Cox937 Cox Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 898-8014
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jaime Vanourny, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1508028093
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
