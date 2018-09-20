Overview

Dr. Jaime Trujillo Zapata, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med U of Antioquia, Medellin and is affiliated with Davie Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.



Dr. Trujillo Zapata works at Salem Center The in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.