Dr. Jaime Londono, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Londono, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Dr. Londono works at
Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Londono is very kind, he has a positive attitude and make you feel confident that he knows what he's doing. I like the fact that he came out to see me while I was waiting for a room to be available, just to tell me that my numbers look great. Highly Recommended
About Dr. Jaime Londono, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
