Dr. Steinsapir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U Chile Santiago.
Dr. Steinsapir works at
Locations
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
PBDES/Doctors hopes to provide patients the best experience every time they visit our office. Honesty, integrity, and superb patient experience are the foundations to every patient interaction. Thank you so much for the kind words and recommendation.
About Dr. Jaime Steinsapir, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396784344
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Womans Hosp-Harvard U
- U Chile Santiago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinsapir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinsapir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinsapir speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinsapir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinsapir.
