Overview

Dr. Jaime Square, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Tamaulipas and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Square works at EL PASO PRIMARY HEALTHCARE PHYS, in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.