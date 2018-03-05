See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD

Oncoplastic Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Schwartz works at Laser Eye Associates Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laser Eye Associates Inc.
    240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 882-5454
    Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS
    9454 Wilshire Blvd # 9454 Ste 108A, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 882-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Absent Breasts and Nipples Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Extra Nipples Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Ultra Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Supernumerary Nipple Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 05, 2018
    I came to Dr. Schwartz for botox to treat vaginismus, and my experience was phenomenal. Vaginismus is pain during any kind of vaginal penetration. After 6 years of pain and frustration, there was finally a solution that could help me. A year after the procedure, I am now able to have painless sex, painless pap smears, and I can use tampons. Not to mention all of the staff was incredibly nice and helped calm my nerves during the experience. This procedure changed my life. Thank you, Dr. Schwartz!
    Michelle in California — Mar 05, 2018
    About Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncoplastic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336397660
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Laser Eye Associates Inc. in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

