Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Laser Eye Associates Inc.240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 882-5454
Jaime S. Schwartz, MD, FACS9454 Wilshire Blvd # 9454 Ste 108A, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 882-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Schwartz for botox to treat vaginismus, and my experience was phenomenal. Vaginismus is pain during any kind of vaginal penetration. After 6 years of pain and frustration, there was finally a solution that could help me. A year after the procedure, I am now able to have painless sex, painless pap smears, and I can use tampons. Not to mention all of the staff was incredibly nice and helped calm my nerves during the experience. This procedure changed my life. Thank you, Dr. Schwartz!
About Dr. Jaime Schwartz, MD
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1336397660
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Tulane University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.