Dr. Jaime Santiago-Lopetegui, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Santiago-Lopetegui, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Dr. Rafael A. Penalver Clinic Inc971 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (305) 689-8010
2
Umdc Community Health Delivery System8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was so respectful, professional and explained the whole procedure. Very thorough with the explanations of test results. I would highly recommend him if you are looking for professionalism, experience and knowledge he is absolutely the best.
About Dr. Jaime Santiago-Lopetegui, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
