Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.

Dr. Santamaria II works at Santamaria Eye Center in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santamaria Eye Center P A
    104 Market St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 767-1850
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Santamaria Eye Center
    4 Ethel Rd Ste 403A, Edison, NJ 08817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 767-1850
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants
    635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3276

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Lazy Eye
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Lazy Eye

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Lazy Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Eye Test
Headache
Keratitis
Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1104807015
    Education & Certifications

    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    • Ophthalmology
