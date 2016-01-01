Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Locations
Santamaria Eye Center P A104 Market St, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861 Directions (732) 767-1850Friday8:00am - 3:00pm
Santamaria Eye Center4 Ethel Rd Ste 403A, Edison, NJ 08817 Directions (732) 767-1850Friday9:00am - 2:00pm
Columbia Ophthalmology Consultants635 W 165th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3276
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1104807015
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Santamaria II speaks Chinese and Spanish.
