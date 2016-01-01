Overview

Dr. Jaime Santamaria II, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Perth Amboy, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Santamaria II works at Santamaria Eye Center in Perth Amboy, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.