Dr. Jaime Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Sanchez, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Tampa General Cir Ste F-145, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-4545
- 2 5 Tampa General Cir Ste 740, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-4545
3
Occupational Health Svc7001 N Dale Mabry Hwy Ste 10, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 467-4742
4
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with Dr. Sanchez and would recommend highly him. He has given me years to my life.
About Dr. Jaime Sanchez, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1114126919
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.