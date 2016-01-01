Overview

Dr. Jaime Roman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Roman works at Stay Well Health Medical Care in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.