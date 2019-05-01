Overview

Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Rivera works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA with other offices in Salem, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.