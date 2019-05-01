Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD
Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Locations
Massachusetts General North Shore Center for Outpatient Care104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6868
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6262
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
- 4 55 Lake Ave N Rm S6-138, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 856-4189
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. He is patient & kind. Megan
About Dr. Jaime Rivera, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Anorectal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.