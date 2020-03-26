Overview

Dr. Jaime Quesada, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad nacional de El Salvador and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Memorial Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Quesada works at El Paso Pulmonary Association - Eastside in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.