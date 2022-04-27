Dr. Jaime Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Perez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood, Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center of Tampa307 S Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 877-3739
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I got a BBL last year, loving my results immensely! Now I schedule a tummy tuck and I am expecting the same great results. Staff is friendly, his Nurse Practitioners are amazing and friendly!
About Dr. Jaime Perez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- General Surgery - UMDNJ
- UMDNJ-NJ MEd Sch
- New Jersey Medical School - M.D.
- Kean university New Jersey
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
