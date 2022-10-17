Overview

Dr. Jaime Oakley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from HOLY FAMILY COLLEGE.



Dr. Oakley works at Summit Family Medicine Occupational Health Srvc in Greeneville, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.