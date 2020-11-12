Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD
Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Nieto works at
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
I have seen Dr. Nieto, he seems to me to be a great human being, an excellent doctor, very professional as well as his team, very organized and very kind. Thank you Dr. Nieto, successes and many Blessings.
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1417909169
- Cleveland Clinic Hospital
- Ucla Med Ctr/Ucla D Geffen Sch, Neurological Surgery Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med, Neurological Surgery
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Mercy College
- Neurosurgery
