Overview

Dr. Jaime Nieto, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nieto works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.