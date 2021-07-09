Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarrete Faubla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-4100
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-5067
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I came to Dr. Navarrete for a second opinion due to a bad experience with another medical oncologist. Dr. Navarrete took the time to explain his reasoning for his recommendation as well as the reviewing what the outcomes could be if I decided to choose another treatment options. He did not pressure me to choose what he recommended and in the end I choose not to follow his recommendation. The treatment that I chose (endocrine therapy) does require that I be followed by a medical oncologist and Dr. Navarrete has agreed to be my provider. Dr. Navarrete was knowledgeable, took time to explain the reasoning behind his recommendations, listened, and answered questions truthfully. I highly recommend him and would have any member of my family be treated by him.
About Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarrete Faubla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarrete Faubla accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarrete Faubla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
