Dr. Jaime Navarrete Faubla, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Navarrete Faubla works at Associated Radiologists in Elmira, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.