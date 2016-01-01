See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.

Dr. Moreno works at WellMed at South San in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellmed At South San
    7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 921-3939

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144281478
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreno works at WellMed at South San in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Moreno’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

