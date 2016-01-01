Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Moreno, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine.
Wellmed At South San7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 921-3939
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144281478
- Tex Tech U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
