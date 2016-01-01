Overview

Dr. Jaime Michel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Place, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Michel works at Jaime L Michel, MD in La Place, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.