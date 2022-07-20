Dr. Jaime Mayoral, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayoral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Mayoral, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Mayoral, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Mayoral works at
Locations
San Antonio Colon and Rectal Clinic1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 212-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing surgeon! I had no complications after colon surgery due to Stage 1 cancer. He explained the process and answered all my questions. Before the surgery, he went in to speak to me. He was so reassuring. I highly recommend Dr. Mayoral! God Bless him!
About Dr. Jaime Mayoral, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University of Minnesota Medical School
Dr. Mayoral has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayoral accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayoral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayoral has seen patients for Abdominoplasty, Colectomy and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayoral on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayoral. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayoral.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayoral, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayoral appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.