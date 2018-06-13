Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludmir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.
Locations
Ludmir Diagnostics Inc2810 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 754-7799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr ludmir is a amazing doctor defenetly will recommend him I had problems with heavy periods heavy bleeding with his years of experience he was able to diagnosed my problem I also had 4 polys that we're causing the bleeding as well I truly appreciate this doctor afther we was done treating me the bleeding stop he completely Im able to enjoy life alot more with ot worrying about the bleeding his office is very busy but is worth the wait thank you Dr ludmir??
About Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1265539712
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Universidad Nacional De San Marcos
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
