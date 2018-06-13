See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos.

Dr. Ludmir works at LUDMIR DIAGNOSTICS INC in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ludmir Diagnostics Inc
    Ludmir Diagnostics Inc
2810 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
(714) 754-7799

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hysteroscopy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
C-Section
Hysteroscopy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
C-Section

Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 13, 2018
    Dr ludmir is a amazing doctor defenetly will recommend him I had problems with heavy periods heavy bleeding with his years of experience he was able to diagnosed my problem I also had 4 polys that we're causing the bleeding as well I truly appreciate this doctor afther we was done treating me the bleeding stop he completely Im able to enjoy life alot more with ot worrying about the bleeding his office is very busy but is worth the wait thank you Dr ludmir??
    Francis in Long beach, CA — Jun 13, 2018
    About Dr. Jaime Ludmir, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Spanish
    1265539712
    Education & Certifications

    Christiana Care Health Servs Inc
    U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
    Universidad Nacional De San Marcos
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
