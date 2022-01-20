Overview

Dr. Jaime Lewis, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at UC Health in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.