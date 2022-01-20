Dr. Jaime Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Lewis, MD
Dr. Jaime Lewis, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
UC Health7675 Wellness Way Fl 4 Ste 440, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 584-8900
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Had surgery with doctor Lewis she is wonderful her staff is wonderful highly recommend
About Dr. Jaime Lewis, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932310232
- Moffitt
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Pitts
- General Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
