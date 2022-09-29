See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jaime Knopman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaime Knopman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Dr. Knopman works at CCRM New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CCRM New York - Chelsea Office
    122 W 26th St Rm 1201, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 405-4982
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    CCRM New York
    810 7th Ave Fl 21, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 290-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Female Infertility
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency, Familial Chevron Icon
Ovary Conditions Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preconception Counseling Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr. Knopman made a personally uncomfortable conversation about fertility so easy. Her manner is calm, thoughtful, and deliberate and I never felt rushed or unable to ask whatever questions were top of mind during my egg retrieval journey. Highly recommend going to her with any fertility needs - she really makes you feel heard and thought of as a patient.
    About Dr. Jaime Knopman, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306046362
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NYU Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Knopman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knopman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knopman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knopman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Knopman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knopman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knopman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knopman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

