Super Profile

Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (498)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Hernandez works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Valencia, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute
    24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 254-6364
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys
    6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Mission Community Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Humerus Fracture
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Avascular Necrosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 498 ratings
    Patient Ratings (498)
    5 Star
    (491)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 02, 2023
    Every step of the process from initial contact through follow-up has been handled efficiently and swiftly by the entire team.
    About Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699909101
    Education & Certifications

    • Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
    • The State University Of New York
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    • Cornell University
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    498 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

