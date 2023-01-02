Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Hernandez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Mission Community Hospital, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute24051 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-6364Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - Van Nuys6815 Noble Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Every step of the process from initial contact through follow-up has been handled efficiently and swiftly by the entire team.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Brigham & Women's Hospital-Harvard Medical School
- The State University Of New York
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Orthopedic Surgery
