Dr. Jaime Goodman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jaime Goodman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Vernon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Knox Community Hospital and Licking Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goodman works at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Knox Community Hospital
    1330 Coshocton Ave, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 (740) 393-9619
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Knox Community Hospital
  • Licking Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Abnormal Thyroid
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Polyneuropathy
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Hypertension
Urinary Stones
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Cellulitis
Constipation
Dysphagia
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Testicular Dysfunction
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Puncture Aspiration
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 28, 2017
    I have been going to Dr Goodman for about 5 years. I think that she is wonderful! She is kind and friendly and really cares about her patient's! She takes great care of both me and my daughter! We followed her from Newark to Mt Vernon and would probably follow her to the ends of the earth! We LOVE her! Her staff is very nice as well!
    Malinda Woodring in Newark, OH — Jun 28, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Goodman, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Goodman, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790949006
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goodman works at Knox Community Hospital in Mount Vernon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Goodman’s profile.

    Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

