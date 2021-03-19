Overview

Dr. Jaime Gonzalez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Gonzalez works at OB Hospitalist Group in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.