Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD

General Surgery
Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hermann Hosp/U Tex

Dr. Gomez works at El Paso Colon & Rectal Clinic in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    El Paso Colon & Rectal Clinic
    900 Chelsea St, El Paso, TX 79903

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Del Sol Medical Center
  • Sierra Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Ventral Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 25, 2022
    After having moved to El Paso 10 years ago from Houston/Dallas areas I have been disappointed with so so many of my experiences with doctors and staff. The lack of professionalism and customer service, at times has left me in tears thinking that quality healthcare doesn't exist here. Until Dr. Gomez and his staff proved otherwise. Thank You and hats off to you all for hanging in here so long ! I know it must be hard to maintain a quality practice in such and environment as this!God Bless
    Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gomez works at El Paso Colon & Rectal Clinic in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gomez’s profile.

    Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

