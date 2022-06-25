Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Hermann Hosp/U Tex
Dr. Gomez works at
Locations
El Paso Colon & Rectal Clinic900 Chelsea St, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 900-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After having moved to El Paso 10 years ago from Houston/Dallas areas I have been disappointed with so so many of my experiences with doctors and staff. The lack of professionalism and customer service, at times has left me in tears thinking that quality healthcare doesn't exist here. Until Dr. Gomez and his staff proved otherwise. Thank You and hats off to you all for hanging in here so long ! I know it must be hard to maintain a quality practice in such and environment as this!God Bless
About Dr. Jaime Gomez, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1760563381
Education & Certifications
- Hermann Hosp/U Tex
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
