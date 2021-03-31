Dr. Jaime Ghitelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghitelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Ghitelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Ghitelman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ghitelman works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Medicine Associates PA6200 Sunset Dr Ste 401, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 686-4633
Coral Gables4675 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 203, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-4633
MyCardiologist7725 NW 48th St Ste 200, Doral, FL 33166 Directions (305) 666-4633
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff. Special thanks to Elys for all his dedication and hardwork, also Abby a very caring and sweet person.
About Dr. Jaime Ghitelman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1811155518
Education & Certifications
- Caritas St. Elizabeths Medical Center
- Jacobi Medical Center
- Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Universidad Central de Venezuela
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghitelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghitelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghitelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghitelman works at
Dr. Ghitelman has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghitelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ghitelman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghitelman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghitelman.
