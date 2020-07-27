Dr. Jaime Gasco-Tamarit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gasco-Tamarit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Gasco-Tamarit, MD
Dr. Jaime Gasco-Tamarit, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Valencia - Valencia Spain and is affiliated with El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
UMC - Spine Center and Neurosugery Clinic4824 Alberta Ave # 4, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 521-7731
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Ucare
I went to see Dr Gasco for headaches and he was able to diagnose me why when other doctors couldn't. He also examined me and found a small neck problem. Fortunately neither required surgery but i found he was attentive, caring and very knowledgeable. Would highly recommend.
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- University of Valencia - Valencia Spain
- Neurosurgery
