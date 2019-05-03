See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jaime Garza, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jaime Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Garza works at Texas Plastic Surgery / Stallworth Facial Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Center Office
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 616-0301
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • St. Lukes Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 03, 2019
    My visit was a very positive experience! Dr. Garza and staff are very professional and polite!
    — May 03, 2019
    About Dr. Jaime Garza, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518131523
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderon Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ Pittsburgh Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
