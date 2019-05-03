Dr. Jaime Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Garza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, North Central Baptist Hospital and St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Medical Center Office21 Spurs Ln Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 616-0301Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was a very positive experience! Dr. Garza and staff are very professional and polite!
About Dr. Jaime Garza, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderon Hosp
- Univ Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.