Overview

Dr. Jaime Furman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Furman works at Urology Specialists of Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.