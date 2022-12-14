Dr. Jaime Furman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Furman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Furman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Furman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Furman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brevard Pulmonary Specialists8055 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 986-8887
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Furman?
I have been a patient of Dr. Furman since 2015 , he got my sleep apnea diagnosed and on a C-pap , to me he’s a really good doctor , very caring , asks questions , l drive a ways to see him because l don’t want to change doctors.
About Dr. Jaime Furman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447288964
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Furman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Furman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Furman works at
Dr. Furman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Furman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Furman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Furman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Furman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Furman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Furman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.