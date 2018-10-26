See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and UW Medical Center - Northwest.

Dr. Friedman works at Hawthorne Hills Internal Medicine Pllc in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hawthorne Hills Internal Medicine Pllc
    4026 NE 55th St Ste F, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 523-9195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
  • UW Medical Center - Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Cellulitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Cellulitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 26, 2018
    Dr. Friedman is an unbelievably wonderful physician! He is truly the best! He is a highly knowledgeable, skilled physician, who provides excellent medical care. He is genuinely invested in your health, patiently takes time to listen, is a calming presence making sure all your concerns have been addressed. It is comforting knowing I will experience the best care possible with Dr. Friedman.
    — Oct 26, 2018
    About Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619971512
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Friedman works at Hawthorne Hills Internal Medicine Pllc in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Friedman’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

