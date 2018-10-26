Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Locations
Hawthorne Hills Internal Medicine Pllc4026 NE 55th St Ste F, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions (206) 523-9195
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Friedman is an unbelievably wonderful physician! He is truly the best! He is a highly knowledgeable, skilled physician, who provides excellent medical care. He is genuinely invested in your health, patiently takes time to listen, is a calming presence making sure all your concerns have been addressed. It is comforting knowing I will experience the best care possible with Dr. Friedman.
About Dr. Jaime Friedman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Friedman speaks Arabic.
