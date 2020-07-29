See All Pediatric Urologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College.

Dr. Freyle works at Maimonides Urology in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Modern Urology Pllc
    745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-7743
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Maimonides Medical Center
    4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-6000
  3. 3
    Staten Island University Hospital
    475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 226-9000
  4. 4
    Pediatric Urology Associates PC
    1999 Marcus Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-6953

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Epispadias Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 29, 2020
    My son was referred to him by his pediatrician. His staff was amazing and very professional. Dr. Freyle made both my son and I feel very comfortable. My son ended up needing surgery and Dr. Freyle thankfully squeezed him in his schedule for the following week. Everything went smoothly but the day after my son developed hematoma and had to be rushed to ER. Dr. Freyle remained in communication with his associates at Mamonides and my son was treated and sent home. There was never a time that i felt frustrated and all the doctors and nurses were so caring. My son being a teenager had lots of questions at his followup visit with Dr. Freyle and each was answered so patiently and my son left there feeling much better. His confidence and self-esteem were boosted and as a parent i can only rate this doctor as an exceptionally well trained doctor. May i add that i love his Front desk staff as well. I will definitely recommend him to anyone.
    s. benjamin — Jul 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD
    About Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295763902
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Santa Rosa Junior College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jaime Freyle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freyle has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Freyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freyle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

