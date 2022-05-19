Dr. Jaime Flores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Flores, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Flores, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgeons, LLC3150 SW 38th Ave, Miami, FL 33146 Directions (786) 409-4135
Hospital Affiliations
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to Dr. Flores as he is lovely, compassionate, and cares so much about everybody. He always strives to achieve the best possible results in appointments and surgeries. I completely trust him; His staff is helpful and kind too. Dr. Flores and Dr. Wolfe have done an incredible job with my case, and I am very blessed.
About Dr. Jaime Flores, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568431922
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Maryland U
