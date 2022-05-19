Overview

Dr. Jaime Flores, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Flores works at Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgeons, LLC in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.