Overview

Dr. Jaime Esquivel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Esquivel works at Wellmed At SW Military in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.