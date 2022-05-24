Dr. Jaime Esquivel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esquivel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Esquivel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Esquivel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Esquivel works at
Locations
-
1
Wellmed Medical Group1131 SE Military Dr Ste 117, San Antonio, TX 78214 Directions (210) 924-8146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Esquivel?
I have been a patient of his for many years. he is both knowledgeable and communicative. He listens well and is very willing to admit to uncertainty when data is not available or is unclear. A good scientist!
About Dr. Jaime Esquivel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1457516460
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquivel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esquivel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esquivel works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquivel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.