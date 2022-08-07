Overview

Dr. Jaime Cruz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Cruz works at San Antonio Diabetes And Endocrinology Consultants in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.