Dr. Jaime Cortes, MD
Overview
Dr. Jaime Cortes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Dr. Cortes works at
Locations
Jaime O Cortes MD2700 International Blvd Ste 35, Oakland, CA 94601 Directions (510) 533-9422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jaime Cortes, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Hospital
- Highland Hosp
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
Dr. Cortes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cortes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cortes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cortes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cortes.
