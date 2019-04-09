See All Pediatricians in Lawrenceburg, KY
Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lawrenceburg, KY. They graduated from 2003 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cooper works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Lawrenceburg, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Capital Family Physicians
    1080 Glensboro Rd, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 628-3402
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lab Service Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2019
    Dr Cooper has been treating my grandchildren since she came to Capital Family. She is very thorough and caring to her patients. I would definitely recommend her for your children's care.
    S. Gregory in Lawrenceburg, KY — Apr 09, 2019
    About Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1710067905
    Education & Certifications

    • 2006 - University of Kentucky
    • 2004 - Carolina Medical Center
    • 2003 - University of Kentucky
