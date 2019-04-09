Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lawrenceburg, KY. They graduated from 2003 - University of Kentucky and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cooper works at
Locations
Capital Family Physicians1080 Glensboro Rd, Lawrenceburg, KY 40342 Directions (502) 628-3402Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSunday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cooper has been treating my grandchildren since she came to Capital Family. She is very thorough and caring to her patients. I would definitely recommend her for your children's care.
About Dr. Jaime Cooper, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- 2006 - University of Kentucky
- 2004 - Carolina Medical Center
- 2003 - University of Kentucky
Frequently Asked Questions
