Overview

Dr. Jaime Clavijo, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Clavijo works at Chandra Chandrakar MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.